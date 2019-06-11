Gov. Greg Abbott signs ‘lemonade stand law’ so kids’ drink stands can’t be shut down

It’s a lemonade stand law; Abbott called it a “common sense law” that had to be passed so that police would not shut down children’s lemonade stands. The bill was introduced by Fort Worth Republican State Rep. Matt Krause. It proposed that the sale of lemonade and other non-alcoholic beverages on private property and in public parks would be allowed. It would also prevent homeowner associations from drafting rules that would prevent neighborhood lemonade stands. It was sent to the governor, who signed it with a bit of humor, ending his video with, “cheers.”