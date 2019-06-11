Funeral services set for teacher killed in accidental shooting

ROWAN COIUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Knollwood Elementary School teacher who accidentally shot and killed herself in Kannapolis on Saturday night.
According to Concord Police, Madison Moore was eating in the Ruby Tuesday’s on Wonder Drive. Something caused the handgun in her pocketbook to discharge, striking Moore in the abdomen. She died at the hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Central United Methodist Church, 801 S Hayne St in Monroe. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Gordon Funeral Service, 1904 Lancaster Ave. in Monroe.
“Madison always had such a joy about her. She was undeniably selfless and kind with everyone, but especially her school students,” according to her obituary.
Moore was a third grade teacher at Knollwood Elementary School in the Rowan-Salisbury School system.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to help provide school supplies to Madison’s beloved students at Knollwood Elementary School, 3075 Shue Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147.
Moore is survived by her parents, husband, daughter, brother, and other family members.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.