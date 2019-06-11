F&M Bank donates $110,000 to Bell Tower Green in downtown Salisbury in commemoration of its 110th anniversary

Paul Fisher, Chairman Emeritus of F&M Bank and Bell Tower Green Board member, has also played a pivotal role in the continuing fundraising efforts for the project. He adds, “Over my 59 years with F&M Bank, I have had the pleasure of helping individuals, families, non-profit organizations and businesses turn their dreams and visions into reality. The opportunity to participate in bringing the Bell Tower Green to life and further revitalizing our county is a dream come true for me.”