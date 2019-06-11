F&M Bank donates $110,000 to Bell Tower Green in downtown Salisbury in commemoration of its 110th anniversary

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - F&M Bank Chairman & CEO Steve Fisher will announce a total donation of $110,000 to the Bell Tower Green at an event to be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 11 at the future park site located at 115 South Jackson Street.
F&M Bank’s $110,000 gift is dedicated to the creation of three acres of green space, trees and gardens for residents of all ages to gather, play and enjoy nature in Historic Downtown Salisbury.
“The Bell Tower Green is an incredibly important revitalization effort for our county seat. F&M Bank’s contribution is the perfect way to commemorate F&M Bank’s 110th anniversary. It is truly an honor to give back to the residents and businesses of the communities we have had the privilege to serve for the past 110 years,” says Fisher.
Paul Fisher, Chairman Emeritus of F&M Bank and Bell Tower Green Board member, has also played a pivotal role in the continuing fundraising efforts for the project. He adds, “Over my 59 years with F&M Bank, I have had the pleasure of helping individuals, families, non-profit organizations and businesses turn their dreams and visions into reality. The opportunity to participate in bringing the Bell Tower Green to life and further revitalizing our county is a dream come true for me.”
