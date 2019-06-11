Carolina Panthers sign linebacker Sione Teuhema

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After an impressive performance at the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp, the Carolina Panthers signed Sione Teuhema to a contract.
Teuhema was an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana University in 2018. He has also participated in rookie camps with the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets and played with the AAF team, Arizona Hot Shots.
Teuhema was a 2017 FCS All-America at Southeastern Louisiana after he led the nation in tackles for loss per game. Teuhema tied the school record with 19 tackles for loss as a senior, with 80 tackles and nine sacks. He spent his first 2 years of college at LSU.
To even out the 90-player roster, the Panthers released defensive tackle TJ Barnes.
