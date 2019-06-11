Carolina Panthers minicamp kicks off Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NFL mandatory mini camps are usually non eventful, but Tuesday’s start to the three day camp for the Carolina Panthers was quite eventful.
Two weeks ago, news leaking that Cam Newton was finally throwing a football. Today, he showed off his progress to the media as he threw for the first time in front of cameras.
Also today, defensive lineman Gerald McCoy practiced for the first time with his new team after signing a one year deal with the team last week.
This day was so big that the team live streamed the portion of practice where Cam Newton was throwing.
When asked about his return coach Ron Rivera said, “He’s done a great job, and we’re really excited about it. This is just the first step of many.”
As for the new guy, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the word he used to describe himself today was “rusty”. This isn't necessarily a surprise since McCoy hasn’t played football since January.
There will be a lot to look forward to in the days ahead as mini camp will go until Thursday.
