19-year-old dies after being assaulted by boyfriend in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenage woman died over the weekend due to injuries sustained from a domestic violence incident.
Taylor Liles, 19, was dropped off at a Stanly County hospital on Saturday morning around 11:00 a.m. with injuries from an altercation with her boyfriend that occurred at his residence off of N. Kendall Street in Norwood.
Liles was later airlifted to CMC Main in Charlotte for further treatment where she died from the injuries sustained during the assault.
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office later identified the boyfriend, Lequinton Melton, 26, as a suspect in the homicide and he was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree murder.
Officials say Melton voluntarily came to the Stanly County Sheriff’s office and was taken into custody without incident.
Melton is being held in he Ralph McSwain Detention Center under no bond as police continue to investigate this matter.
“We would like to add that a number of threatening social media posts are circulating in this matter which are completely discouraged. This is a difficult time for all involved, and disparaging remarks are not beneficial to anyone. We ask that the people refrain from spreading false rumors, making threats and posting inflammatory comments,” a press release from the sheriff’s office reads.
