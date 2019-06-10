Torrey Smith Presents Two Charlotte Non-Profits with Donations from Player Impact Fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On behalf of the Carolina Panthers, Wide Receiver, Torrey Smith stood outside of Bank of America Stadium this afternoon and proudly handed donation checks to two local charitable organizations.
Inspired by protests and players kneeling during the National Anthem, Carolina Panthers players leveraged the Player Impact Fund to raise money for community organizations that support this cause.
One recipient of donations from the team’s Player Impact Fund is Cops & Barbers. A representative from Cops & Barbers accepted the $15,000 check from Smith. Cops & Barbers is an organization headquartered in Charlotte, that seeks to bridge the gap between the police and the community. This barbershop serves to provide a space for dialogue, relationship building and to bring a sense of hope to the community. The donations will go to the funding needed to educate men and women in the barbering profession.
The second organization Smith awarded today, is Project BOLT. Project BOLT accepted a donation of $10,000 on behalf of the Carolina Panthers. Representing Project BOLT today, Gemini Boyd introduced the organization, “BOLT stand for Building Outstanding Lives Together.” When asked about the emotions behind “To me, it wasn’t even about the monetary exchange that were having right now, today, its about building bonds and friendships so we can change a culture that’s happening in our city right now.” With the donation, Project BOLT plans to partner with the United Neighborhoods of Charlotte to work with other organizations in Charlotte to make a difference together.
Supporting various causes, the Carolina Panthers were able to raise over $300,000 that will go to organizations in the Carolina’s. In addition to Smith’s presentation, there were three other groups of players presenting checks to organizations in the Charlotte area this afternoon.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.