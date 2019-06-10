Torrey Smith Presents Two Charlotte Non-Profits with Donations from Player Impact Fund

The second organization Smith awarded today, is Project BOLT. Project BOLT accepted a donation of $10,000 on behalf of the Carolina Panthers. Representing Project BOLT today, Gemini Boyd introduced the organization, “BOLT stand for Building Outstanding Lives Together.” When asked about the emotions behind “To me, it wasn’t even about the monetary exchange that were having right now, today, its about building bonds and friendships so we can change a culture that’s happening in our city right now.” With the donation, Project BOLT plans to partner with the United Neighborhoods of Charlotte to work with other organizations in Charlotte to make a difference together.