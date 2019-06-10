Rowan man offering $1000 reward for missing beloved Brittany Spaniel

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bobby Lambirth says he doesn’t know what else to do. He’s tried every avenue in the attempt to locate Bo, his beloved Brittany Spaniel.
The 7-year-old dog went missing on April 23 from the Lambirth home on Sides Road near Rockwell in eastern Rowan County.
“His litter mate and our whole family is devastated,” Lambirth said. “They were kept in our house and the mate was with him 24-7 for 7 years. She is lost as well as myself. I am 74 years old and hoped to spend the last years of my life with my loved pets.”
Lambirth explained that Sides Road is frequently used for beach traffic by drivers avoiding the stoplights and slower traffic through Rockwell.
“That means he could have been picked up by someone outside of Rowan County,” Lambirth added. “I have offered a $1000 reward for his return or for information on his location.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lambirth at 704-267-1505, or 704-279-5045.
