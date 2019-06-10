N Charlotte Toyota tips: The 4 things to do after a car accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Car accidents are stressful - but sometimes, they’re unavoidable. However, the worst thing you can do after the fact is panic. We know it’s hard, but our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here with tips to help you calmly navigate the aftermath of a collision. Take these 4 steps after to save yourself time, stress, and money!
What steps should you take after a car accident?
Tip #1: Assess the situation
Are you hurt? Is anyone in your vehicle hurt? What about in the other vehicle? Those three assessments should be the first that you make after a car accident. If anyone is injured, put a call in to paramedics so they can come to the scene to treat everyone accordingly. You should then call the police to report the accident and have them send an officer out to the scene so he can document what happened in a police report, which you may need for insurance purposes.
Tip #2: Pull off the road (if you can) and gather information
Are you able to move your car off the road? If you can without exacerbating anyone's injuries and your car is up for it, move to the shoulder to avoid being hit by another car. Once you've done that, it's time to start gathering information for insurance. You'll need to get with the other driver and get details like:
- Their full name
- Their contact information
- The make, model, color, and license plate number of their car
- Their insurance information
Then, take photos of both cars and the accident scene so you have documentation to go along with your police report. It also helps to write down what happened immediately after the car accident so you don’t forget any details.
Tip #3: File your insurance claim ASAP
You don't want to wait to file your car insurance claim - get it done immediately by calling either your insurance company (if the accident was your fault) or their insurance company (if it was their fault). The police report will establish who is at fault and you can decide accordingly. Once you've given all of your information and described the car accident to the insurance company, you can get the repair process started for your vehicle.
Tip #4: Schedule an inspection of your vehicle
Your vehicle will need to be inspected by the insurance company after the car accident so they can assess the damage. If it's extensive, they may call the car a total loss and pay out. If the damage is fixable, they'll give you the OK to move ahead with repairs. From there, you can get your car back on track to hit the road again safely.
Toyota of N Charlotte can get you back out on the road.
Have questions about what to do after a car accident or need to schedule repairs for your ride? Don't delay - call a qualified repair center to get you back out on the road in no time!
