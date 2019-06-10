Motorcyclist hit by lightning in Florida crashes, dies

A bolt of lightning struck a motorcyclist driving southbound on I-95 in Ormond Beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (Source: Floriday Department of Transportation)
June 10, 2019 at 4:47 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 2:05 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says lightning struck a motorcyclist on the helmet as he drove on an interstate in Florida, causing a crash and his death.

The agency said in a news release that 45-year-old Benjamin Austin Lee of Charlotte, North Carolina, died Sunday afternoon on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach. Lightning burned his helmet.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath.

An investigation continues.