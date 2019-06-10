Man struck, killed by train while walking across tracks in Rowan Co. identified

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was killed when he was struck by a train in Rowan County Monday morning has been identified as 57-year-old Daniel Lominac, according to officials.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on the railroad tracks at the intersection of South Main Street and East Ryder Avenue in Landis. City officials said it appeared Lominac was crossing the tracks when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train that was travelling southbound.
Police say the train was travelling at 53 mph at the time of the incident and was sounding its horn as it approached the crossing. The crossing arms were also tested and found to be operational.
Officials have not made any further details public.
