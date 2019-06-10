Man on Iredell County ‘Most Wanted’ list arrested following ATV chase with deputies

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for ‘numerous’ different charges following a pursuit that took them off the roads and into trails in the woods.
Joshua Rick Bass, 32, was arrested off of near Moose Club Road in Statesville on Friday after deputies in the area spotted him riding on a four-wheeler. After initially trying to stop him, Bass fled from the officials and took the vehicle off-road before eventually being caught and placed under arrest.
Bass was already facing multiple charges for possession of counterfeit instruments and larceny of a firearm and after deputies discovered that the vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen, he was additionally charged with four counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle as well as for felony breaking and entering.
On Saturday, while in custody, Bass was served an additional warrant for fleeing and eluding due to the incident involving the chase. While being served the warrant, Bass began to resist the deputies and began screaming and refusing to comply, leading to another charge for resisting, obstructing and delaying arrest.
No further information has been released into the investigation at this time.
