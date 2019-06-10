Lincolnton community reacts to crash killing three people on NC-27

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, three people were killed in a crash on NC-27 in Lincolnton.
52-year-old Loyde Neal, 46-year-old Andrew Abernathy and 22-year-old Sebastian Fredell were all killed in an instant.
Kaylin Gilreath, who went to high school with Fredell, says she is still in shock.
“He was really, really funny," she said. “I laughed at everything he said.”
Troopers say Neal was driving them on Saturday night when the car hydroplaned off the highway, hitting a tree, and flipping into Rockdam Creek.
The car was six feet under water when emergency crews tried to rescue them.
“It took them a significant amount of time to go through the recovery efforts because of the high waters and the rain at the time," Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.
A crash in the rain on this part of the highway doesn’t surprise Rhodney Reep.
“Sometimes water will pool at the bottom of the hill there," Reep said. "There needs to be a guard rail there.”
According to State Highway Patrol, drivers need to slow down.
“Increase their following distance and don’t drive through standing or rushing water,” Trooper Swagger said.
The crash is being investigated while friends and family are processing.
They tell me they want to thank the first responders and everyday people who jumped into action to try and help.
For now – friends like Kaylin Gilreath – are holding onto memories.
“He just loved being around his friends,” she said. “He loved a big group of people. He was really friendly with everybody.”
In a statement, NCDOT said:
“We do not have records of a request to install guardrail at this location. It is a standard procedure for our regional traffic engineering staff to conduct a field investigation within 60 days of a fatal crash to see if any changes would be warranted. Currently, there is a project under development to implement guardrail on segments of N.C. 27 that could include this section.”
