Justice department reaches settlement agreement with York County to end discriminatory hiring practices against applicants with disabilities

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Department of Justice announced Monday that it reached a settlement agreement with York County related to discriminatory hiring practices against applicants with disabilities.
The agreement was reached under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
A DOJ press release states the agreement resolves the department’s lawsuit alleging that the county discriminated against an applicant because of his disability, dwarfism, when he wanted to apply for a purchasing manager position.
The complaint alleges that York County required applicants for the position to have a driver’s license even though having a driver’s license is not essential to performing the job functions of the position.
The press release says by requiring a driver’s license, the county unfairly screened out the applicant, who because of his disability, does not have a driver’s license, but was reportedly otherwise qualified for the position.
Additionally, the complaint alleges that York County failed to provide the applicant with a reasonable accommodation, such as waiving the driver’s license requirement, that would have allowed him to participate in the application process.
The settlement agreement requires York County to revise its policies to ensure compliance with the ADA, designate an ADA coordinator, ensure that its job listings list only essential job functions as mandatory requirements, train relevant employees on the ADA, and report to the Department of Justice on implementation of the agreement.
York County will also pay the applicant $20,000 in compensatory damages.
“This matter was based on a referral from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s Charlotte District Office, which conducted a thorough investigation of the facts,” the release says.
“Unnecessary barriers in the hiring process can lead to discrimination against individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to fighting for equal opportunity in job competition and applauds York County for agreeing to eliminate extraneous job requirements that may limit their pool of potential employees.”
“People with disabilities deserve the opportunity to compete for jobs on a level playing field,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon. “This settlement agreement ensures that people with disabilities will have an equal chance to compete for public sector jobs. We commend York County for its cooperation and efforts to ensure accessibility and fairness in the job application process.”
The settlement agreement can be found here.
