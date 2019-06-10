Human skull found near Franklin County campground

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Hikers in Franklin County found a human skull on Sunday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that some people who were hiking in the flood zone area across the water from Horseshoe Bend Campground found a human skull late Sunday afternoon. They reported it to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators recovered the skull early Monday morning and are in the process of sending it for forensic testing and, if possible, identification.
No other information is available at this time.
