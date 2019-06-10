Flood waters force boats away from docks on Mountain Island Lake

MOUNT HOLLY , N.C. (WBTV) - High waters are impacting Mountain Island Lake. Flooding has caused boats to float away from the dock.
All of the boats that were on the dock were no match for Sunday’s strong waves.
“There’s more water out there than the ponds can hold,” said Bill Melton of Gaston County Emergency Services.
The heavy waters found its way to the lake after Duke Energy crews in Catawba County opened flood gates there during the weekend storm. So all that water came rushing to Mountain Island with no mercy and caused the boats to pile on top of each other under Highway 16.
“Water gets so high it’s running over the spillway and there’s no way to stop that,” said Melton.
Boat owners spent hours on the water working as a team Monday morning trying to pull each water craft back to shore.
“That’s all we have is each other,” Melton continued.
Officials with Gaston County say the lake can only hold 100 feet of water. As of Monday, the levels were six feet over that limit so they’ve closed the public off from area until the water starts to recede. The concern for safety is so high, evacuations have even become the topic of conversation for people who have homes along the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line.
“At this point we’re not doing any evacuations on our side. Mecklenburg county has had a little more issue than we’ve had,”said Melton.
Some boat owners have retied their boats to the docks, other didn’t feel comfortable so they went ahead and have taken their boats out the water. Fire crews have been by the bank to watch and make sure they’re safe just because these waters are higher than average.
