First Alert: More rain expected among flood emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The last thing we need today is more rain. Unfortunately, there is more in the forecast today and that could be a problem for those already waterlogged after torrential weekend rain.
There are a couple of keep points to be made here regarding today’s weather situation. First, any rain through midday will be spotty. But as we move into the afternoon, coverage is expected to increase along with the intensity.
As a front rolls in from the west, a line of showers and storms will likely develop during the early afternoon hours, crossing the mountains first, then the foothills next, before entering the Piedmont / Charlotte area toward evening.
The good news is that, unlike the weekend rain, which anchored over the foothills, in particular, this line looks to be progressive, meaning rain probably does not linger in any one location too terribly long. Still, the rain could be briefly heavy, so additional flooding is possible.
Before any rain comes to town, clouds will break for some sunshine and afternoon temperatures will make a run into the lower to middle 80s while it remains tropically humid all day long.
Tuesday will bring a nice break. Mostly sunny skies are expected with highs near 80°.
A few showers will return on Wednesday as a weak wave of low-pressure slides by to our south before we quiet down and warm up for the rest of the week.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Download the WBTV Weather App to be alerted when severe weather threatens your area.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.