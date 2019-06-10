First Alert continues due to more potential flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the rest of the day, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
The good news is that today’s storms look like they will move more than the storms over the weekend – which just sat over the foothills and dumped rain for hours.
The bad news is that we don’t need ANY more rain right now. The Flash Flood Watch continues to be in effect until 9 pm. There are also several Flood Warnings along the Catawba River.
The water continues to flow downstream from the upper reaches of the Catawba River. SO even places which didn’t get huge rainfall totals are feeling the effect of rain that fell in other places.
Fortunately, Tuesday should be a mainly dry day. Rain chances will be very low and highs will be in the low 80s.
On Wednesday, another weak disturbance will move through and give us a last shot at rain before we dry out for the rest of the week.
For Thursday, Friday and the weekend – we should be dry with highs in the 80s.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
