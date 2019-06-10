Earthquake reported near Clemson, S.C.

REED CREEK, Ga. (WYFF) - An earthquake was reported Sunday night near Lake Hartwell, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The 2.3 magnitude quake happened just before 11 p.m. three miles west of Reed Creek, Georgia.
Reed Creek is about 17 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson.
Since 1776 or perhaps even earlier, people living inland in North and South Carolina and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones.
The largest earthquake in the area - a magnitude 5.1 - occurred in 1916.
Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.