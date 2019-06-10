DJ Laster from Gardner Webb Shows Confidence at Hornets Pre-Draft Workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Monday, the Charlotte Hornets hosted their fourteenth pre-draft workout of the off season.
The cast of NBA hopefuls include:
· Mfiondu Kabengele, Forward, Florida State
· Ignas Brazdeikis, Forward, Michigan
· Moses Brown, Center, UCLA
· Makai Mason, Guard, Baylor
· DJ Laster, Forward, Gardner Webb
· Marcquise Reed, Guard, Clemson
Forward from Gardner Webb, DJ Laster, took the court to show the Hornets his talent may be worthy of a spot on their roster.
When asked about how his NCAA Tournament run with Gardner Webb improved confidence, Laster replied, “It really boosted my confidence. The last five games of my season I really bumped up my numbers and was able to play at a high level and I was glad that I was able to make that jump and get back that confidence that I needed to pursue my professional career.”
Laster believes this confidence will translate into increased intensity in his game up the court. He says it has produced more energy and passion that he can bring to every aspect of his game and presence on the team.
With only ten days left until the 2019 NBA Draft, the Hornets have officially worked out 86 players.
