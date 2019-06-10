Chester officials investigating multiple weekend shooting reports

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office along with the Chester City Police Department is currently looking into a series of shootings which were called in on Friday night in and around Chester city limits.
The initial report came in at 6:39 p.m. for reported gunshots on Pinckney Street. Shortly after that at 10:53 p.m. another report came in about a shooting on Ligon Street. Upon arriving at this scene, officials found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A third shooting was reported on Caldwell Street at 11:22 p.m. before a fourth, final call was placed for an incident on Meadowbrook Road in which investigators learned that 16 shots had been fired in the direction of a residence on that road. No one inside the home was injured.
These shootings come just weeks after a community meeting in Chester in which both the Sheriff and the Police Chief asked for more public support in reporting tips about crimes in the area. At the meeting, some members of the community expressed concerns that their tips were not being investigated or that the anonymity of those who called in was not being maintained.
No further information has been released at this time as officials continue to investigate the matter.
