Charlotte city council unanimously passes FY2020 budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - City council breezed through the final budget vote and passed it unanimously Monday night. The Proposed FY 2020 General Fund Budget is $727.7million, a 4.8 percent increase over last year’s budget.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles took the opportunity to thank the budget staff and commented how rare it was to have such widespread support for the budget.
Councilman Gregg Phipps remarked that the budget reflected what the council’s priorities were and said that most importantly it did not require any new taxes. Jones proposed a revenue neutral property tax rate.
Employees from Charlotte Water were also in the audience thanking council and budget staff for the budget. The city manager included pay raises for fire, police and general employees in his budget.
City council members congratulated City Manager Marcus Jones helped fund council’s priorities in affordable housing, economic development and transportation.
The budget also focused on increasing city employee pay. employees making the $15 minimum wage will see that raise to $16 an hour.
Eligible police officers and firefighters are getting a 1.5 percent market adjustment in their salaries.
But maybe most appreciated by council members and tax payers was the revenue neutral property tax rate at 34.81 cents per $100.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.