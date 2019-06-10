Cabarrus County names new Deputy County Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris started his first day with Cabarrus on June 10, filling the role vacated by Pam Dubois, who retired on June 7 after 31 years with the County.
Harris’ responsibilities will include oversight of County finance, budgeting, procurement, libraries and veterans services.
Before joining Cabarrus, Harris served as financial manager for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He directed a division responsible for accounting, budget development and monitoring, contract and vendor management, procurement, and grants/special funds.
Harris began his career as an enterprise management analyst for the Mecklenburg County Manager’s Office. He evaluated, analyzed and monitored department operating budgets, managed program review processes, led the community survey processes and coordinated aspects of the capital and fleet reserve process. He went on to become director of business and financial management for Mecklenburg’s Business Support Services Agency. As a member of its leadership team, he focused on accounting, budget development/monitoring, vendor management and procurement, and performance management. He became a procurement manager with Mecklenburg’s financial services department in 2014, where he helped establish and directed the county’s procurement division and oversaw procurement for enterprise-wide information technology.
Asked about his leadership philosophy, Harris said: “As a leader, three core tenets drive me: to have personal and collective accountability for delivering effective and efficient services; to make decisions, as often as possible, through collaboration with a variety of stakeholders; and to ensure the needs of the customer are front and center in all we do.”
“We’re excited that Rodney has joined us in Cabarrus,” said Cabarrus County Manager Mike Downs. “He’ll be a tremendous asset to our county. His vast knowledge and experience in public finance, budgeting and procurement will allow him to make a positive impact from his first day.”
Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He is a Certified Government Financial Manager, Certified Professional Public Buyer and Certified Public Procurement Officer.
Originally from Stanton, California, Harris is one of 13 children—seven of which are adopted. He moved to Cabarrus County in 2003. He lives in Harrisburg with his wife, Kim, and their children, Abigail and Lucas.
