Cabarrus County names new Deputy County Manager

Harris began his career as an enterprise management analyst for the Mecklenburg County Manager’s Office. He evaluated, analyzed and monitored department operating budgets, managed program review processes, led the community survey processes and coordinated aspects of the capital and fleet reserve process. He went on to become director of business and financial management for Mecklenburg’s Business Support Services Agency. As a member of its leadership team, he focused on accounting, budget development/monitoring, vendor management and procurement, and performance management. He became a procurement manager with Mecklenburg’s financial services department in 2014, where he helped establish and directed the county’s procurement division and oversaw procurement for enterprise-wide information technology.