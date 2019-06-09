Three killed after car runs off road, overturns in flooded creek

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident in Lincolnton on Saturday evening left three people dead after a vehicle ran off the road and slid into a creek during inclement weather.
Troopers say the three people were in a 2008 Ford Escape driving on Highway 27 near Rock Dam Road when the car slid off the road, hit a tree and overturned into the rising waters of Rockdam Creek following heavy rain in the area. Everyone in the car were trapped as the vehicle was submerged into six feet of water.
On Sunday afternoon, the NC State Highway Patrol later confirmed that the individuals killed in the accident were Sebastian Lee Fredell, 22, Andrew Jacob Abernathy, 46, and the driver, Loyde J. Neal, 52.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
