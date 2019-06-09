Suspect with multiple prior charges arrested in connection with Ballantyne bank robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD has arrested a man charged with being responsible for an armed robbery at a Ballantyne bank.
Jajuan Ayyad Arnold, 23, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the robbery that occurred on Friday at the First Citizen’s bank off of John J. Delaney Drive.
Arnold has been arrested in Charlotte a dozen times in the last two years for violence, theft, and drug-related charges. He was apprehended by police early Sunday morning after an officer noticed a car that matched the suspect vehicle in a north Charlotte neighborhood.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.