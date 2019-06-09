Flooding forces evacuations, State of Emergency in parts of WBTV viewing area

HIGH COUNTRY, N.C. (WBTV) - Caldwell and Catawba counties were placed under a State of Emergency and a community in Mecklenburg County was evacuated as flooding threatened the areas Sunday. Several school districts, including those in Catawaba County, Newton-Conover and Watauga County, were also impacted by the flooding.
The Catawba County Board of Commissioners declared a State of Emergency for the entire region due to flooding issues that had been caused by excessive rainfall over the weekend. Later Sunday, Caldwell County officials announced that they too were in a State of Emergency.
The rainfall led to what is described as “severe flooding” as well as damage to roads and other infrastructure, hazardous travel conditions, widespread power outages and the need for many water rescues throughout the county.
Sunday afternoon, with conditions continuing to worsen, Catawba County Schools announced that they would be cancelling classes on Monday to prevent students and parents from driving in dangerous conditions. Newton-Conover Schools announced shortly afterward that they would be operating on a two-hour delay on Monday for students and staff as well.
Watauga County Schools operated on a one-hour delay Monday and buses ran their normal route.
By declaring the emergency, both counties can begin a “coordinated response” to the recovery efforts throughout the region as Catawba County emergency services will work in collaboration with nearby emergency response partners.
A fawn was rescued from flood waters in Granite Falls Sunday.
On Sunday evening, Caldwell County announced that the Valmead Substation Facility will be doing storm-related maintenance, causing power outages starting at 7:00 p.m. that could last at least two hours.
This power outage will affect Lenoir on 321 to Grace Chapel area. The areas affected will include: Lenoir, 18N, HWY 90, Cedar Rock Country Club, West towards Connelly Springs, affecting most of the southern part of Caldwell County. Customers with a valid phone number will be contacted.
Later on Sunday, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Emergency Management Organization announced that residents along Riverside Drive were being evacuated near the Catawba River as flooding issues had arrived. The Red Cross set up a shelter for these residents at Hopewell High School for Sunday night.
Hopewell High School is located at 11530 Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville.
The foothills received between eight and 14 inches of rain, WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin says, while the Charlotte area received around 3 inches of rain.
Conklin says more rain is expected Monday.
