Public meeting scheduled for June 17 in Salisbury to discuss Confederate monument

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The date has now been set for a public meeting to discuss the Confederate monument in Salisbury.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Salisbury City Council Chambers at City Hall, 217 S. Main St. on Monday, June 17. The purpose of the meeting is “to conduct a meeting regarding the Confederate statue located on West Innes Street," according to a press release.
In May, Salisbury Mayor Al Heggins held a closed meeting to discuss the monument that has recently twice been the site of vandalism.
Mayor Heggins said the next step would be a called public meeting to allow residents to voice their opinions on the monument known as Fame, and if any changes should be made as to its location.
“I’m really after everyone who has vastly different perspectives around the Confederate monument to really see each other as people first," Heggins said. "Whether it gives you a good feeling or a bad feeling, to understand where everyone is coming from.”
