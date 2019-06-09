Person suffers life-threatening injuries following southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic responded to reports of a shooting in Charlotte late Saturday night in which one person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened off of Edgewater Drive near South Boulevard and when officers arrived on the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
An additional shooting is also being investigated just minutes from this scene in which a young male victim was reportedly shot as well off of Tyvola Drive. His injuries were sustained in his arm and are not considered to be life-threatening.
No further information has been released as this remains an active investigation at this time.
