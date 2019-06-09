Missing Chesterfield man found safe in Cleveland County

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public today after an elderly man went missing earlier Saturday afternoon in Chesterfield.
Thomas Jack Oliver, 87, was last seen leaving Tractor Supply in Wadesboro at around 2:30 p.m. Oliver was driving a white 1997 Dodge truck at the time.
Oliver is described as being a white male who is 6′1″ and 170 pounds.
If you come into contact, please notify the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office 843-623-2101 or your local law enforcement agency.
