Luke Maye Earns Workout with Hometown Team Charlotte Hornets

Saturday morning brought another pre-draft workout to the Hornets practice court at Spectrum Center.
The attendees include:
· Keldon Johnson, Guard, Kentucky
· Luke Maye, Forward, UNC
· Josh Perkins, Guard, Gonzaga
· Kevin Porter Jr., Guard, USC
· Josh Sharma, Center, Stanford
· Lindell Wigginton, Guard, Iowa State
Another workout, another familiar face in Charlotte. This time, Huntersville-native, Luke Maye took the court. Maye was a strong force on the court for the Huskies of Hough High School in Cornelius.
His success in high school earned him a spot on the UNC roster under Coach Roy Williams. During his sophomore season, the Tar Heels won the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship. Maye concluded his Tar Heel basketball career in the 2018-2019 season, averaging 14.9 points per game.
Luke talked about his ability to add sustainability and high rebound rates to an NBA team, areas he was skillful in while playing in the ACC.
Maye discussed the NBA Draft process so far, as he has attended a handful of workouts in preparation for the big day.
“I’ve loved it. I’ve loved seeing different cities and kind of put my best foot forward in different organizations and I think I’ve done really well and I’ve tried to excel in the things that I do well and I think that’s been the biggest thing for me. I’ve just got to keep taking it day by day and keep putting my best foot forward.”
