First Alert Day for more rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Flash Flood Watch in effect until 8:00 p.m.
It is another unsettled First Alert Day. Just like yesterday, it won’t be raining all day but there is the possibility at any time. Have the rain gear handy. Possible flooding will be closely monitored today as some places in the foothills picked up 3-6” of rain between yesterday and last night. Additional rain would just aggravate the problem. Highs today will be in the low 80s.
Monday will be unsettled again. There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms before a little break on Tuesday. Rain chances will be much lower with highs close to 80 on Tuesday. Wednesday will bring another possibility of rain and highs will be limited to the mid 70s.
The last part of the week will be the nicest. Highs will be in the low 80s and rain chances will be almost wiped out.
Have a good Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
