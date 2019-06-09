Explore Cabarrus County’s award-winning budget process

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Cabarrus County: On June 17, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) budget, which includes a general fund of nearly $276 million and requires an additional 2 cents in property tax per $100 of property value to help maintain operations of County and school facilities.
Before the vote, County leaders want residents to learn more about how the budget comes together at Government 101—FY20 Budget Breakdown. The free workshop is set for Friday, June 14, from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Government Center (65 Church Street, Concord).
County leaders have worked over the last eight months to identify needs, priorities and alternative funding sources through the budget process, for which they’ve received the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for 21 consecutive years.
This is the fourth year the County will host Budget Breakdown, which illustrates details of the upcoming budget. In addition to a deeper understanding of the budget, past participants reported enjoying interactions with County leaders, having their questions answered and participating in discussions with commissioners before their final vote.
The Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and consider its adoption at the June 17 meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the chambers of the Government Center. The Board must adopt a final budget by June 30. The new budget year begins July 1.
The Government 101 series is open to any Cabarrus County resident, 18 and older. Class size is limited. Registration is required and lunch is provided.
For more information or to register for Government 101: FY20 Budget Breakdown, email outreach@cabarruscounty.us or call 704-920-2336. For more information on the County’s FY20 budget process, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/budget.
