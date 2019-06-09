Evening lull in steady rain; should return by overnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ongoing Flood Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings continue this evening, mainly in the mountains and foothills where some areas have had 6-12" of rain. Fortunately the rest of this evening will bring only widely scattered downpours before another steady area of rain moves in later.
Right now it looks like rain may fill in again after sunset and overnight heavy rain could lead to additional areas of flooding. As of now the Flash Flood Watch is set to expire at 8pm this evening, but may likely be extended into Monday.
We'll have one more day of scattered tropical downpours Monday before a weak area of high pressure builds in Tuesday. This will temporarily dry things out before another little low pressure returns for Wednesday, bringing another afternoon of rain and storms.
Beyond that, we'll look to dry out for good late week and at least through the first half of the upcoming weekend.
Remember, Turn Around, Don't Drown!
Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
