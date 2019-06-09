Cam Newton set to throw at mini-camp

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Late in January, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on the right shoulder that hindered him for much of last season. This operation caused concerns through much of the offseason as questions of how long his recovery may take, with Panthers owner David Tepper even suggesting that if sitting Newton for a whole season is what it takes, then it would be done.
However, Panthers fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief on Saturday. Following a release from the team regarding Cam’s recovery, assuring fans that Newton would be throwing regulation-sized footballs overhand in all mini-camp drills that begin on Tuesday, a huge step forward in his recovery. Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion stated, “This is all part of the rehab process.”
One of the biggest things to stick out through Newton’s recovery period was his determination to stick to his rehabilitation plan as well as remaining locked in with the team. When asked to speak on Newton’s recovery, quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said ““He’s done an outstanding job with his rehab and just being accountable to get his shoulder in the best shape possible.” Also mentioning that Cam has been great mentally in the classroom and truly is grasping the importance of everything.
Of course, this is just another step in the process before Newton takes the field. Vermillion says, “He feels good about where he is right now -- but we're not done. This is one more step in our process as we get him ready for 2019."
Perhaps the best news to come out of the former league MVP’s recovery is that he has seemed to get his confidence back. Despite a career high completion rate of 67.9% last season, Newton didn’t seem to be himself and was often scrutinized for erratic passes and his inability to go deep. Vermillion says “Cams confidence level is up because he’s pain-free,” possibly the best news to come out of the Charlotte area all year.
