SLED searching for 85-year-old SC woman missing since Friday
Jaxie Rogers was last seen Friday afternoon leaving a grocery store in Latta. (Source: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)
By Patrick Phillips | June 8, 2019 at 2:12 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 11:39 PM

LATTA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an alert for missing 85-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.

Jaxie Rogers disappeared from the Latta area of Dillon County. She was last seen Friday at 2:07 p.m. leaving an IGA store and has not been heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants and pink and purple shoes and was last seen driving a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate DYY232 and a handicap placard on the rear view mirror.

Rogers was last seen driving a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate DYY232 and a handicap placard on the rear view mirror. (Source: South Carolina Law Enforcement Division)

There are reports she may have been seen in North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Latta Police Department at 843-841-3707.

