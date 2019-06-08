SLED searching for 85-year-old SC woman missing since Friday

LATTA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an alert for missing 85-year-old woman Saturday afternoon.
Jaxie Rogers disappeared from the Latta area of Dillon County. She was last seen Friday at 2:07 p.m. leaving an IGA store and has not been heard from since.
She was last seen wearing a purple blouse, light blue pants and pink and purple shoes and was last seen driving a white 2008 Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina license plate DYY232 and a handicap placard on the rear view mirror.
There are reports she may have been seen in North Carolina at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Latta Police Department at 843-841-3707.
