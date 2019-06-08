Several people seriously injured in multi-vehicle accident on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Medic is on the scene responding to an accident on the 485 involving several vehicles that has delayed traffic on the roadway as a result.
First responders arrived at the scene of the accident near the Johnston Road exit by Ballantyne at around 7:00 p.m on Saturday evening.
Four patients were treated for serious injuries while two others were listed as suffering life-threatening injuries as well. All of these individuals were transported to the hospital.
No further information about the accident or the status of those injured has been released at this time as officials continue working to clear the scene along the highway.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.