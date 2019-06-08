Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for rest of weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. Sunday for the entire WBTV viewing area.
Since yesterday evening there have been a handful of Flash Flood Warnings, particularly across the foothills and even in the Moorseville area with some spots receiving close to 5" of rain in a 24 hour period in the warned areas.
As we head through this evening additional flooding will be possible as slow moving tropical downpours become more numerous.
A First Alert remains in effect for Sunday & Monday as the flooding threat will remain. While it will not be raining the entirety of these days, just like it wasn't today, for those areas that get stuck under a persistent rain the totals will add up quick.
We finally get some relief Tuesday as dry high pressure tries to build in, but then another quick-moving low brings the rain back for Wednesday before really drying out into late week.
