Double homicide, officer-involved shooting under investigation in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials are investigating a double homicide and an officer-involved shooting that happened in York County Friday night.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Rivercrest Road in Rock Hill in response to a death investigation Friday around 8 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found Robin Thompson, 50, deceased from apparent gunshot wounds in a car at the location. Anther victim, Timothy Barber, 55, was also located at the address and had been shot as well. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Detectives immediately began an investigation into the two deaths and developed 28-year-old Jimar Frazier Neely as a suspect.
While investigating, deputies received a call about a burglary at a home with shots fired on Red River Road in Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. Witnesses said a black Dodge Charger was seen leaving the area.
On the way to Red River Road, deputies spotted the Dodge Charger and tried to stop the vehicle.
Officials say the driver, later identified as Jimar Frazier Neely, exchanged gunfire with deputies.
Neely reportedly then stopped at an intersection and ran from the vehicle, but was quickly apprehended.
No deputies were injured in the exchange of gunfire.
Neely was taken to Piedmont Medical Center with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office inmate information, Neely was arrested and booked in jail early Saturday around 2 a.m.
According to York County Sheriff’s Office policy, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
York County Deputies along with the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating the double homicide.
On Saturday, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson spoke briefly to the public, acknowledging that an active investigation was underway and assuring members of the community that his deputies, ‘will not stop fighting until they (the criminal element) stop fighting.’
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
