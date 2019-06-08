CMPD searching for man charged with assault with a deadly weapon and firearm charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an individual last known to be at an east Charlotte residence on Sunday afternoon.
Carlos Bright, 26, was previously facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property when he was ordered to wear a court-ordered electronic monitor.
Bright removed the monitor on Sunday at a home off of Briarfield Drive and has now been charged with damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device as a result.
Bright is described as being 6′0″ and weighing 165 pounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Bright is asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
