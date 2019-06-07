Rain chances ramp up over the weekend bringing heavy showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend all week of the influx of tropical humidity has finally caught up with us and now we’re headed for a much wetter pattern with much-needed showers and thunderstorms dominating the forecast right into early next week. The trigger will be a slow-moving low-pressure system cutting across the South, putting down heavy rain along the way.
Today will bring highs near 80° under mostly cloudy skies. Rain may be mostly widespread during the morning and midday hours before transitioning to scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. And if we get enough break of sunshine this afternoon, some of those storms could be strong with damaging wind and small hail possible.
Rain chances peak over the weekend with several rounds of showers and storms expected both Saturday and Sunday, which have been declared First Alert Days. If you have outdoor activities on your calendar, you will need to have a back-up plan, as rain could interrupt your plans. With elevated rain chances and lots of clouds in the forecast, afternoon readings will be pared back to the upper 70s to near 80° Saturday and Sunday before rebounding a bit to the lower 80s on Monday when rain could still be heavy at times.
Considering the lack of rain over the past month, there won’t be much of a risk for flooding at the start, but with numerous rounds of rain expected through Monday, flooding will likely become more of an issue. Generally, 2 to 4 inches of rain could be expected by late Monday, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible (if not likely in the mountains and foothills).
Moving forward, there are conflicting signs as to whether things start to improve by Tuesday, however, we are leaning towards a drier solution at the moment with the system pulling out by midweek.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
