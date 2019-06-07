Torin Dorn Earns Pre-Draft Workout With Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today marked the Charlotte Hornets twelfth pre-draft workout at Spectrum Center.
The participants included:
· Jordan Caroline (Nevada)
· Justin Wright-Foreman (Hofstra)
· William McDowell-White (Brose Bamberg)
· Robert Franks Jr. (Washington State)
· Travis Munnings (Louisiana-Monroe)
· Torin Dorn (North Carolina State)
A familiar face out on the court today was Charlotte’s own, Torin Dorn. Dorn grew up in Charlotte and attended Vance high school where his performance on the basketball court earned him a spot on the UNC Charlotte basketball roster in 2014.
He transferred to NC State following his freshman year at UNCC and began his stint with the Wolfpack in 2016. Dorn concluded his collegiate basketball career in the 2018-2019 season. In his senior season at NC State, he led the team in scoring (14.0) and rebounding (7.2).
On working out in his hometown, Dorn told us, “It feels good being a hometown kid, playing in the shadow of the Hornets.” He went on to discuss staying grounded during the draft process and said, “It [the draft process] is something you’ve just got to enjoy every day and get better, and control what you can control. That’s your attitude and your approach every day.”
