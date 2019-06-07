Teen charged for pointing gun after altercation with skateboarders

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old faces multiple charges after he and three friends got into an altercation with a group of boys who were on skateboards.
According to police, the incident happened on Thursday night just after 8:00 pm. Several boys were riding skateboards in the 200 block of S. Clay Street. They were approached by Jihiem Leach and three juveniles, ages 15, 15, and 13.
Leach and his friends started making fun of the skateboarders, according to the report. At some point, Leach pulled a black handgun and pointed it at two of the skateboarders.
Leach and his friends then walked to a nearby restaurant on E. Innes Street. When police arrived, the boys with Leach ran from the restaurant, but were later caught.
Leach was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun, two counts of assault on a child under 12, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Police did not locate the handgun.
