‘Taste of Charlotte’ vendors say yearly event is major portion of revenue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Aside from the fun and food for Charlotte families, the Taste of Charlotte can keep some local businesses financially afloat far beyond the weekend.
Restaurants and other local vendors worked into the night Thursday, doing as much set up as they could before the event begins Friday morning.
“We expect to sell 15,000 portions,” Robert Field, General Manager at Hawkers Asian Street Fare says.
For newer Charlotte spots like his, the popular event can promote priceless name recognition.
“Since we just opened in February, we wanted to make sure we made a good impression,” Field says.
It also means plenty of prep.
“We’ve probably added hundreds of hours, just in the prep, just for this event,” he says.
It’s not only food that people are getting a taste of.
For local artisans, this one event is a big slice of yearly revenue.
“Based on last year’s sales, it made up about 20 percent, maybe,” Amber Delgado of Purple Girl Designs by Amber says.
“This event alone can be 10 percent of our annual income,” David French of David French Originals says. “Hopefully, it will be this year.”
Usually, they say, the challenge is the heat, out on the asphalt.
“This year, we’ve got a new problem,” French says. “That thunderstorm the size of Texas headed this way.”
Still, they are pushing through, hoping for a crowd.
“I probably have 1,000, to 2,000 pieces ready,” Jenn Lin of Geeky Cutesy & Bespoke Designs says.
“It’s events like this and others that keep me making Charlotte paintings,” French says.
The event will run on Uptown Charlotte’s Tryon Street Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.