Take your dog to the racetrack one night, then watch principals battle in school buses the next night

If the presence of canines gives a fan “paws” about coming to America’s Home for Racing on Monday, take solace in the speedway’s offer to let anyone named “Jack” or “Russell” into the track for FREE on “Bark Your Engines” night. And, once fans accompany their young pups into the speedway, they’ll witness a hungry pack of rising racing stars dueling for Charlotte supremacy in the ultimate grassroots racing showcase. Fans who accompany their canine buddies to the track can also enter them in special competitions including Frisbee catching, a “Good Boy” contest and an “Ugliest Dog” contest.