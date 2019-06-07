Serious accident leaves two injured, creates traffic delays on I-85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An accident on the I-85 on Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and congested traffic on the highway for drivers as officials investigated the scene.
The accident occurred near University City Boulevard and one person involved is described as having suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the incident. Another person was listed as having suffered minor injuries and was transported from the scene as well.
No further information has been released at this time.
