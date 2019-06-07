Schools reckon with social stress: ‘I’m on my phone so much’

Anxiety has taken over as the most significant obstacle to learning among Chris Doyle's high school students at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut. Some rack up absences because they feel overwhelmed by the day ahead, Doyle said. A teacher for 30 years, he has seen a profound shift toward constant self-evaluation that he associates with social media, YouTube, and even school grade portals sometimes checked dozens of times a day — things students have never before had to manage.