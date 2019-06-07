Safe and sound: JoJo the kangaroo back home after two-day search

To show their appreciation to the public for their help and support in finding JoJo, a meet and greet with the baby kangaroo will be held. The public is invited to meet JoJo at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at The Blowfly Inn, located at 1201 Washington Ave. in Gulfport. The restaurant will serve up red beans and rice, banana pudding and ice water or a soft drink.