A man with a gun robbed Jacob’s Food Mart, 1406 Gaston Ave., on May 16 at 10:22 p.m. He has visible letters possibly “ION” tattooed on his right upper bicep. Call Detective M.B. Watts at 704-866-6885 or Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000 with any tips to identify him. pic.twitter.com/VgTfaIhSt8