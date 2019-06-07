NC woman reported missing, possibly driving from Tenn. to Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say a woman who is possibly driving from Tennessee back to Salisbury has been reported missing.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, 56-year-old Carolyn Abron was last seen possibly in Tennessee traveling back to Salisbury.
Officials say her family has not spoken to her in several days and she may be suffering from a medical illness.
A photo was provided showing a vehicle similar to the one that Abron was last seen driving.
The vehicle is described as a silver 2013 Honda Civic with North Carolina registration plate EBM-3435.
Officials say Abron’s daughter claims her mother has passed out driving in the past.
If anyone knows anything about her whereabouts, please call 911.
