Man wanted in York County for multiple active warrants

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a man who was last seen fleeing from officials while being served a warrant for his arrest.
Darrin Scott Abernathy, 25, was being served a probate bench warrant at his residence off of Windbluff Court in Clover when he ran from authorities. Abernathy was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and may be barefoot. He is 5′7″ tall and 130 pounds and has multiple distinct tattoos including one that says Charlene on his left arm and another of the cartoon character Bart Simpson.
Abernathy is wanted on charges both in York County as well as Gaston County involving multiple different crimes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.
