Man wanted in York County for multiple active warrants

Darrin Scott Abernathy, 25, was being served a probate bench warrant at his residence off of Windbluff Court in Clover when he ran from authorities. Abernathy was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and may be barefoot. He is 5′7″ tall and 130 pounds and has multiple distinct tattoos including one that says Charlene on his left arm and another of the cartoon character Bart Simpson.